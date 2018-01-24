End Inbox Overload

Modern email and calendar app for Mac, iOS, Android, Slack and Amazon Alexa, powered by artificial intelligence.

Download

Get Astro

End Inbox Overload

Modern email and calendar app for Mac, iOS, Android, Slack and Amazon Alexa, powered by artificial intelligence.

Download

Get Astro

✨ New version of Astro just launched ✨

Featuring a built-in Calendar, new and improved Astrobot commands and Insights, @mentions, and an updated design. We’d love to hear what you think and chat with you on Product Hunt today, Jan 24, 2018.

Email and calendar solved

Astro brings email, calendar, and an AI-powered assistant together to help you focus on what’s most important. Our intelligent apps prioritize your emails, tell you what to follow up on, and help you clean up your inbox.

Add your Gmail or Office 365 email address to spend less time in email.

Trusted by people and teams at

Packed with intelligent features

Spend less time in email

Get through your emails faster with Priority Inbox, Swipes, Snooze, and Unsubscribe. Then customize the emails you send with Open Tracking, Send Later, Custom Signatures, and more.

When you’re not in your inbox, eliminate distractions by receiving only Priority email notifications.

Learn more about Astro’s email features

Calendar and email side by side

Don’t switch between apps to know what’s happening today. Add and update events on your Gmail or Office 365 Calendar right from Astro.

Astro also adds Reminders, Snoozed emails, and Scheduled emails to your Calendar, so you can get a complete view of your day.

Learn more about Astro Calendar

Meet your new assistant

Astrobot does the heavy-lifting, so you always know what to follow up on and what to clean up. 

Astrobot is powered by artificial intelligence, responds to hundreds of text and voice commands, and automatically makes suggestions that make managing your inbox easier. 

Learn more about Astrobot

Astro works with Amazon Echo and Echo Dot

Astrobot meets you where you work

Available in Slack and on Amazon Alexa

With the help of Astrobot you can intelligently manage your inbox from Astro’s Email Apps, Slack, and your Amazon Echo.


FEATURED IN

Astro Fast Company Coverage

Product Hunt Email

Watch how Astro works

Watch the Video

Astro is FREE for People and Teams

Download Astro’s Email and Calendar App available on Mac, iPhone, iPad, Android.

Astrobot is also available in Slack and on Amazon Alexa.

Thanks for downloading Astro for Mac

Also available on:

 

If your macOS download didn’t start, please click here.
Astro requires macOS versions 10.11 or later.
By downloading our app, you agree to Astro’s Terms of Use.