We added Astrobot to Slack, and Slack to Astro's Email Apps
In Slack, Astrobot, your new intelligent email assistant, makes sure you never miss an important message and turns Slack into an email inbox. In Astro’s Email Apps, information flows freely between Slack and Astro. Share emails directly to Slack and search across Slack and email messages.
Reply and send emails without leaving Slack
Read, snooze, archive, delete, reply, and send emails without going back to your email inbox.
Receive only Priority Emails
Limit your Slack inbox to only important emails—Astrobot uses Artificial Intelligence to sort your inbox for you.
Never miss an important message
Get reminded to follow up on important messages and respond to questions from your emails.