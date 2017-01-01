Talk to your Inbox

Read, reply, and manage your email with Astrobot Voice. Available directly from Astro's iOS and Android apps, and on Amazon Alexa.

No typing required

Astro’s the first email app with in-app voice, which means you can catch up on emails even when you’re away from your computer, cooking dinner, or in your car.

Talking to Astrobot couldn’t be simpler

Just download our iOS or Android apps, long tap on the Astrobot icon, and start managing your inbox with voice commands.

Ask Astrobot to “Snooze”, “Star”, “Archive”, and more, or say “Reply” followed by a custom response.

Astrobot can also read you just Priority Emails, so you save time and focus on what’s most important.

Ask Alexa to Snooze, Delete, Archive, Star, or send Quick Replies to emails. And when you use Astro’s email apps and the Astrobot Alexa Skill together, Astrobot learns how you prioritize emails, you can customize Quick Replies, and set a voice pin.

To set up, go to our Amazon Alexa Skill Page, then connect your Gmail or Office 365 email.

