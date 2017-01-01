Voice on iOS and Android

Talking to Astrobot couldn’t be simpler

Just download our iOS or Android apps, long tap on the Astrobot icon, and start managing your inbox with voice commands.

Ask Astrobot to “Snooze”, “Star”, “Archive”, and more, or say “Reply” followed by a custom response.

Astrobot can also read you just Priority Emails, so you save time and focus on what’s most important.